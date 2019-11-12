|
Tracy Keith Joy
Tracy Keith Joy, born November 9, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona to Billy Lee and Mary Joan Joy, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. He lived in New River, Arizona with his wife of 31 years, Mary Catherine, their son Clark Tracy, and their pup Fireball.
Tracy worked as a machinist his whole life. He was quite the jokester, an avid hunter, and loved to spend time with his family and friends, whom were a very important part of his life.
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Lee and Mary Joan, and his little brother, Kenneth Matthew. He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine, son Clark Tracy, sister Mary Susan (Roy) Ratliff, brother David Lee (Diana) Joy, Aunt Myrna Hensley, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life was held on the date he was given life, November 9, 2019. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the wonderful man he is and the special connections he had with so many. Private graveside services will be held at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting a donation be made to any charity of your choosing.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." -Anonymous
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019