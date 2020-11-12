Tracy Mogel



Tracy Leah (Yenkala) Mogel, 58, An Arizona native, passed away Monday Oct. 26th, 2020. She is preceded by parents Joseph and Norma Yenkala. Survived by daughter Mara Hudson and son Joshua Hudson and her grandchildern Scarlette and Jensen. Siblings Nora Hodges, Jennifer Beach, Joanne Sloan, Joe Yenkala and Matthew Yenkala, and large extended family and many friends. A founding member of the first Phoenix area cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Sombrero Theater 1976-1980. A SUPER fan of the T.V. show Supernatural. She loved animals of all kinds. She will be missed dearly by all. No public services are planned. A private family memorial will be held. Those wishing to express condolences may make donations to Child Autisim and/or mental health services.You are Forever in our Hearts. Joanne Sloan 1012 E. Carlise Rd. phoenix, Az 85086 623-695-5751 PCS Professional Crematory Services P.O. Box 760 Alamogorgo, NM 88311 575-437-3002









