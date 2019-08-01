|
Trisha Green
Mesa - Trisha Green, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away July 28, 2019. She was 69 years old.
Trisha was a light in the world of those around her. Always a smile, always busy: water volleyball, walking, seeing friends, crafting, sewing, canning, working in the yard, etc. A "Get It Done" gal, Trisha was generous in giving of herself. She found joy in everything she did, and lived each day to the fullest!
Trisha enjoyed traveling overseas, time at the cabin in northern Arizona, shopping with friends, etc.
She spent most of her career working in the title insurance industry, and managed several escrow offices for First American.
Trisha is survived by Gregory Green, her beloved husband of 47 years, and her son, Gene of Reno, Nevada and his family including Sherelle, daughter Kelli, and granddaughter Fern. She is also survived by her mother Pauline, and her stepfather, Jim Brown of Thompson, Ohio; sisters Tammy Andrews, Linda Gainer, Colleen Sharp, Maureen Carloni, and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed and remembered by countless family, friends, and neighbors.
Trisha will always be with us, as all who love her will carry her forever in their hearts!
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 1, 2019