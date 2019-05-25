|
|
Trison Gardenhire
Chandler - TRISON KALE GARDENHIRE - Surrounded by love and his family tragically passed away on May 20th at the age of 10 years young.
A million watt smile, a million miles an hour, he was full of a million creative ideas, endless energy and a larger than life kind heart. He will be remembered always for being the fastest feet on the field, for his sweetest heart and nature, his intense love for his family, and having a smile that could melt your heart but cause enough mischief that could remind you to keep your wits about you. Snuggling with his Gronny, hanging with his Papa after school, traveling- talking Race Cars and goofing around with his cousins, hanging out and taking photos with Brooke, wrestling with Jaalen, spending his summers in Tennessee with Grandma Zelma, scootering throughout his neighborhood with his buddies, going fishing and driving on a truck run with his dad, climbing into bed in the middle of the night with his mama and most of all for having the best team and big sister Rayvn that took such good care of him.
Trison was a member on 2 of the Chandler Giants Football Teams and a Fourth Grader at Jacobson Elementary School. His jersey numbers will be retired on his teams this season in his memory.
Trison was born March 2nd in Phoenix, AZ. He is the beloved son of Leon and Autumn Gardenhire, and the best little brother of Rayvn, Brooke and Jaalen. He is survived by his grandparents William and Lynne Connors and Zelma Shockley.
Our world will be a little more dim, missing his bright light. All who loved him will miss him beyond measure and keep his memory alive through our fond memories and stories.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-8pm at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery in Chandler, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Asthma & Airways Disease Research Center at the University of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 25, 2019