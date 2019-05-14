|
|
Troy Allen Blair
Phoenix - Troy Allen Blair passed away on May 8th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 40.
Troy is survived by his father Larry Blair of Phoenix, mother Shelvia Brothers of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; his wife Tennille Blair; two sons Ryan and Wyatt, his sister Tracy McKernan and husband Tim; one nephew Clinton and two nieces McKayla and Rachael; a grandfather, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Troy was born on May 25th, 1978 in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Washington High School in 1997. He married Tennille Williams on October 22nd, 2011. Troy worked as an Equipment Operator for Maricopa County Department of Transportation and previously worked at Phoenix College for 16 years. Troy will be remembered for being a loving father, having a unique sense of humor, his love for working hard and being outdoors.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Best Funeral Services, 9380 West Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 14, 2019