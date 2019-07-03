|
|
Troy Lee Fincher
Phoenix - Troy passed into eternity on June 10, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, 7-6-49. Troy is survived by his wife Patricia, 3 daughters, Julie, Lisa, Tina; brothers Jim and Bob, plus 7 grandchildren. He graduated from West High, Phoenix College and ASU. Troy spent 36 years teaching in the Phoenix area. He loved teaching, traveling and life in general.
He laughed often and loved much. You will be missed Troy, but we will see you again!
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 3, 2019