Cleveland, OH - Born 2-22-21

Survived by Rosalind Anderssohn, daughter and 2 grandsons- Ian and Sean Anderssohn, many nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Karen Ann Horney- daughter, parents Francis T. Markle and Cora Viola Markle, Addie Jordan- half sister, Francis Markle- brother.

Trudy retired 1987 from Allied Signal (Honeywell) after 32 years.

Served as President of Mesa Sr. Women's Club in 1952. Active memver of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, 3530 N. 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85018

Trudy always joked about belonging to the C.C.C. (Church, Casino and Club).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
