|
|
Trudy (Toby) Marie Richter
Cave Creek - Trudy (Toby) Marie Richter age 67 and 2 days young, passed from this life on Sunday morning, 11-10-2019 in her home with family at her side.
She was born 11-08-1952 to Kenneth and June Richter Sr. in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the second of five children. She attended Alhambra High School, and went on to graduate from Phoenix College with a degree in Nursing in 1972. The following year she moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona for a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. While there, she met John Ryder, her husband of 12 years. They moved to Cave Creek in 1980 and opened Our Place restaurant in Carefree.
Trudy fell in love with the community, and the house that she would finish building. She called it home for the next 39 years. On their first anniversary son Jonathan was born, and a few years later Jessica completed the biological family. Trudy worked tirelessly as the business also grew to include The Silver Spur in Cave Creek, The Whistling Oyster in Carefree, The Buffalo Grill and Bakers Park Rendezvous in Silverton, Colorado. Trudy was a powerhouse of energy and determination. She battled five different bouts of cancer over a period of 18 years. She was a fighter, and participated in many of the Breast Cancer 3-Day Walks both as a walker and a volunteer.
Trudy is survived by her children - Jonathan Ryder (Britani) and Jessica Ryder, granddaughters Penelope and Clementyne, sister Cynthia Ledyard (David), brothers Ken Richter Jr. (Cindy Lee), and Steven Richter (Heidi). She also leaves behind step-daughters Shawnna and Dawnna Ryder, quasi-adoptive daughter Chontel Hounjet, significant other Rick Cunningham, 6 nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and younger sister Jennifer. Trudy enjoyed working hard, reading, her trips to Europe, Africa, and Las Vegas/Laughlin. Her Christmas parties were always great fun and memorable. She had a wicked sense of humor, coupled with a compassionate, generous spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14th, at her home - 6910 E. Arroyo in Cave Creek, starting at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Hospice of the Valley. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019