Twylla Flanders



Phoenix - Twylla Flanders, 82, of Phoenix, AZ. Passed away on May 16, 2020. Twylla was born on September 4, 1937 in Idaho Falls, ID to David and Elaine Gibb. She was the eldest of five children and graduated from Ellensburg Senior High School in 1955. She earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Central Washington College of Education in 1959. Twylla married her husband Fred in the Salt Lake Temple in 1961. Twylla was an accomplished singer who sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Irvine Master Chorale and the Pro Arte Chorale throughout the world. Twylla was an elementary school teacher for several years. Twylla most enjoyed the company of her family and the love of her grandchildren. Twylla and her husband Fred were actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Twylla is survived by sons Fred and Mark (Stephanie), brothers David (Diane), Arlan (Pam) and Leon and sister Jesse (Ed), ten grandchildren Ally, Sarah, Sammie, Lindsey, Connor, Lauren, Jake, Kyle, Cole and Luke. A small memorial service for close family and friends will be held in her honor and a live stream will be available beginning Friday May 22 at 2:00 pm on the "Twylla Flanders Memorial" facebook page.



Memorial donations may be made to Daughters of Utah Pioneers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store