Tyrus Gordon Timbrooks



Surprise - Tyrus Gordon Timbrooks, 58, of Surprise, AZ, passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer on October 22, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilee, brother Tom Timbrooks, daughter Cassidy and sons, Thaddeus, Garrison and Calvin.



Ty was born in Mesa, AZ and spent his childhood growing up in Tempe, AZ. He graduated from Corona del Sol High School in 1980. In 1983 Ty joined the Air Force and served for nine years. During his time in service he attended Heavy Weapons school and became a security specialist. In 1988-89 Ty served as Security Forces Augmentee team leader, supporting the Just Cause campaign in Panama. He also worked at the Nuclear Weapons Storage Area at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, NV.



Ty graduated from University of Las Vegas and began his career in education as a 3rd grade teacher for the Clark County School district. He moved to Scottsdale, AZ to continue his career in education as high school teacher, Assistant Principal at Arcadia High School, and Principal at Saguaro High School, before moving to the Dysart School District where, he taught middle school math for 2 years and was the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Dysart High School for 12 years. Ty retired from education in September, 2020. During his time in education, Ty touched the lives of many young people and made a positive impact and a difference in his community.



Ty was an avid Seattle SeaHawks football fan, who loved entertaining and hosting Sunday football gatherings at home. He loved spending time with friends and family cooking and entertaining. In his free time he loved to golf, camp and fish, especially for trout at lakes in Northern AZ. Ty enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family in Arkansas. Ty was a loving and devoted husband and father and treasured friend to many. He cherished time spent with his friends, family and loved being a dad. Ty will be deeply missed by those who knew him.



Graveside services with full military honors will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton, MT on November 13, 2020. In memory of Ty, donations may be made to the Ty Timbrooks Scholarship Fund for Dysart High School students. Checks should be made out to Dysart High School, 11425 N. Dysart Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335









