Umberto Haro
A God loving man has gone home to be with his Father on June 26, 2020. Umberto Haro was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Angel and Mary Haro. They moved to Superior when he was three years old. He was a graduate of Superior High School class of 1947 where he loved to play sports. Went to the U of A in Tucson before working at Magma Copper Mining company. He worked for 29 and a half years as a supervisor at the Mill in Superior. At 21 he helped his mom raise his five younger sisters and brothers after his father's death. He married his beloved Tessie in 1954 and raised his family of five in Superior.
He loved helping his town of Superior. He helped build the first Little league field, worked many Fiestas for St. Frances of Assisi church, and helped build Fourth of July Parade floats. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus Council from St. Frances of Assisi. He was a fourth degree Grand Knight and was proud of the tootsie roll drive to help raise money for The Special Olympics. He was a part of the beautification committee "Fix it up Clean it up" program. He was a big part of getting the statue of the "Helping Hands" to be revealed for the Superior Centennial in 1982. He spent many hours bringing the Bob Jones Historical Museum to life and even more hours there as a tour guide as he loved to tell stories of the history of Superior.
He owned his own heating and cooling business for over 30 years. He worked for the schools in Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and the prison in Florence. He was proud to have been an instructor teaching the prisoners a skill to have once they were released. He retired with his wife in Pinetop, AZ.
He is preceded in death by his wife Tessie ( Rivera), daughter Patricia A. Fernandez (James), great grandson Elias Argote-Sanchez, his parents and siblings Socorro Rivera, Olivia Valenzuela, Ciparano, and Rudolpho. He is survived by his sisters Bernice Darnell and Yolanda Hoffman (Jack) and his brother Angel Haro. He is further survived by his children Mark Haro of Phoenix, AZ, Angelina Haro of Mesa, AZ, Paul Haro (Cindy) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Joanna T. Villalobos (Francisco) of Ontario, CA. He leaves behind ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, countless cousins and friends. He was loved by all of them and will be missed immensely.
Rosary at St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church at 9:30 AM on Thursday July 2 in Superior, AZ.
Mass of a Christian burial to follow at 10:00 AM.
Internment at Fairview Cemetery in Superior, AZ.
Arrangements by Superior Funeral Home Superior, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.