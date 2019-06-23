Unen Du Hsu



Phoenix - Unen/Wen Du/Wayne/Doctor Hsu, 80, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1939 in Hengchun, Taiwan. While he was a man that was known by many names, all who knew him knew only of his kind heart and gentle demeanor. After attending and graduating with a medical degree from National Taiwan University, Unen immigrated to the United States. After a brief stint in Troy, NY, he moved to Detroit, MI where he would meet Anastasia "Stacy" Manteris while doing his hospital residency. The two would eventually marry and move to New Orleans for a couple years. This move influenced their lives in many ways even after their move to Phoenix in 1972, one being that they insisted on making grits for their daughters every.single.Saturday. Dr Hsu spent his professional years as a physician in Phoenix working at many of the Valley's hospitals and using his knowledge of endocrinology and diabetes to help the lives of many. More reserved than most, he enjoyed playing Freecell, watching and trying to crack the stock market, swimming, reading obscure literature and poetry, and eating all sorts of food in all sorts of quantities that belied his small frame. Dr. Hsu was also a man of faith, converting to Greek Orthodoxy when he married Stacy and continued to periodically attend the church he came to know as an American. Dr. Hsu was truly a man that appreciated life in and of itself. He was preceded in death by his wife Stacy; his parents; and an infant brother. He is survived by his daughters Nicole and Danielle; son-in-law George; grandchildren James (10), Kira (10), and Anastasia (6). He is also survived by his younger brothers Ven, TK, Vincent and Bob; and sister Inga. He will be remembered by all as a lover not a fighter, and his grandkids will fondly recall his 'Yei-yei shuffle' and his silly jokes: What do you call a horse with one leg? A quarter horse, amongst others. Services will be at 10:00AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity as Dr. Hsu was a believer in giving until you have nothing left. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019