V. Evelyn Allen McDonald



Evelyn McDonald (82) passed away on March 22, 2020. Evelyn was born on November 5, 1937 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. to Wallace and Lois Allen. Evelyn graduated from North Phoenix High School. After graduating high school Evelyn went on to graduate from Phoenix College and attended Arizona State University. She retired from the State of Arizona after 30 years of service to spend time with her family and read. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Gayle. She is survived by her son Steve McDonald of Vernon, AZ.; daughter Stacy Kleine (Marvin) of Goodyear, Az.; Granddaughter Amanda Armstrong (Christopher) of Grants Pass, OR.; Grandsons Travis McDonald of Vernon, AZ. and Erik Kleine of Tempe, AZ.; Great-grandchildren Breanna and Brayden Woodruff, Emory and Autzen Brown all of Grant Pass, Or.; sister Janice Denning of Sun City, AZ.; Aunt Faye Hixson of Glendale, AZ.; several nieces and a nephew.



Evelyn loved visiting and keeping up with family and friends, playing slot machines, and reading books. She enjoyed having coffee or tea and sharing books with her best friend of over 50 years, Margaret Mills of Phoenix, AZ. She leaves behind her beloved collection of over 900 books. Evelyn was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.



No services are scheduled at this time.









