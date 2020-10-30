V. Jean O'Connor Mendonsa
Jean O'Connor Mendonsa passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona at McDowell Village Assisted Living Facility where she spent the last three years of her life.
Verna Jean was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 1926 to Frank and Catherine Martin. She had three brothers; George, Frank and Richard.
Jean married Thomas C. O'Connor in 1946 and together they raised 5 children in Detroit. They were married for 37 years.
After Tom passed in 1983, Jean moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she met and married William M. Mendonsa Sr. in 1986. They were married for 28 years until he passed in 2014.
Jean was also predeceased by her sons, Patrick, Michael and Kevin O'Connor, and her step children, Bill Jr, Christine (Bill) Jakacky, and Debra Mendonsa.
Jean is survived by her daughter Colleen O'Connor, her son Richard O'Connor and her step son Richard (Abby) Mendonsa. Jean is also lovingly survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Jean had a very full life. She loved to sing in the church choir and around the campfire during family gatherings. She had a beautiful voice and always led the group in Irish tunes and songs from her childhood.
Bowling, bingo, card games, gardening, cooking and visiting family and friends around the country were some of her favorite things to do. She was a caretaker to many and had dear friendships that lasted a lifetime. Jean was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt to both of her families. She was always cheerful, had a ready smile for all, and carried her deep faith in God throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by all.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Central Avenue in Phoenix on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:15 pm. Due to Covid, the mass will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Jean will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jean's name can be sent to The Society of St Vincent de Paul Arizona. Address: St. Vincent de Paul, P.O Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002. Phone: 602-266-GIVE Web: stvincentdepaul.net