Vachael Ray (Bud) Pickens - 79, Took the win light one last time March 30th, 2019.

Born January 8, 1940 in Indiana to Walter and Millie Pickens, He grew up in Niles Michigan and moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1965.

He is survived by well loved Wife, Sandra, and son, John (Anne), sisters Mary Hartman (Don), Dorothy Dewey, Debra and sister in law, Donna (David) and literally dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Paul and David, and sisters, Pearl, Betty, Virginia and Pat.

Bud was a senior helicopter mechanic and atomic veteran of the Army and a lifelong gearhead. He owned auto repair shops in Tempe and Bud's Service Center in Mesa for 30 years.

He bought his first car at 14 and burned up the Niles bypass and Osceola Dragway until moving to Arizona. He was a founding member of the Arizona Pro Gas Association and Arizona Drag Racers Association, a Hot Rod Magazine "High Riser" and multiple NHRA Super Stock class winner.

He served his community through a 30 plus year membership in the Optimist club of Mesa and was proudest of working on the Optimist benefit BBQ for Sunshine Acres Children's Home.

Bud never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. There will be no services, as he wished only to be held in memory as he was in good times.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019
