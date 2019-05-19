|
|
Val Richards
Phoenix - Val K Richards age 72, a Phoenix resident for the last 33 years, passed away April 2, 2019. Val was born in Pontiac, MI. On February 9, 1947 to George and Iva (Berdan) Richards. She is survived by her brother Brian of Derry, NH, nieces Tamara Richards and Dina (Richards) Daniels, and nephew Mark Richards, two great nieces Sage and Olive and a great nephew Adam. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kay Richards. She is also survived by her partner, friend, and caregiver, for 23 years, Gail Eastman.
Val was raised in Toledo, OH.and graduated from the University of Toledo, and spent the first part of her life in Northwestern Ohio. She moved to the Phoenix area ib tbe 80's and worked for Truly Nolen for 33 yesrs, Val played tve piano and organ, loved listening to an eclectic range of music and enjoyed spending time at Organ Stop Pizza. She was an avid fan of the Arizona Cardinals, weekly bingo, baking cookies, abd arts and crafts, especially making Christmas ornaments, She lived life to the fullest.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019