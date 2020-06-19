Valentine "Val" David Hernandez



On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Valentine "Val" David Hernandez was called home at the age of 76. Val was born September 16, 1943, to Ramon and Maria Hernandez, in Mesa, Arizona. Val grew up in Mesa, working on and servicing his father's diesel trucks with his brothers while creating and modifying his own cars. Summers were spent with cousins and brothers bailing hay and enjoying the local sock hops. Val graduated from Mesa High School (1961) and completed his academic career with a Bachelor's in Art from Arizona State University (1970). During his career at ASU, Val enlisted in the Army and served his country honorably through the Vietnam Era, stationed in Korea.



Val spent 38 years with Salt River Project, retiring as a Senior Right-of-Way Agent. An avid outdoorsman, Val shared his love of camping, hunting and fishing with his family, having numerous adventures throughout Arizona and the Southwest. His love of life was most reflected in his laugh which was contagious.



Val is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Maria Hernandez; and is survived by his wife Frances Hernandez, and children Cecilia (Henry) Cervantes, Valentin (Denise) Hernandez II, Jacob (Courtney) Hernandez and Marta (Trevor) Akerman, along with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be fondly missed by his siblings Dolores Hernandez, Ramon (Grace) Hernandez Jr, Dahlia (Albert) Mendoza, Joseph (Irene) Hernandez and Maria D. Hernandez. His legacy of dedication, integrity and positivity will carry on.



Viewing for Val will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 4:30p with a Rosary service at 6:00p, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204. Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00a, at St Bridget Catholic Church, 2213 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213. Services will conclude at Mesa Cemetery following mass, 1212 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to those partners that had a significant impact on our family including:



Oakwood Creative Care (247 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201),



Rock Steady Boxing (323 N Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203), or



Hospice of the Valley (1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014)









