Resources
More Obituaries for Valentino Grimaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentino G. Grimaldi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valentino G. Grimaldi Obituary
Valentino G Grimaldi

Phoenix - Valentino G Grimaldi 90 passed away January 30,2019 in his home. He is survived by his significant other Shirley A Dunnigan of twenty years. He is survived by his son & daughter in-law James & Joan Grimaldi Binghamton NY Four daughters & son in-laws Deborah & Robert Villasenor Phoenix AZ Hollie & Ernie Flores Grass Valley CA Monica & George Sanders Port Crane, NY Edna & Dave Henrichson Fremont, NE. Several grand, great, great great grandchildren. Shirley's Children Gerry, Tom, Nancy, Jim, Mark, Jan, Joe, Kevin, and Todd. He will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.