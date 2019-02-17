|
|
Valentino G Grimaldi
Phoenix - Valentino G Grimaldi 90 passed away January 30,2019 in his home. He is survived by his significant other Shirley A Dunnigan of twenty years. He is survived by his son & daughter in-law James & Joan Grimaldi Binghamton NY Four daughters & son in-laws Deborah & Robert Villasenor Phoenix AZ Hollie & Ernie Flores Grass Valley CA Monica & George Sanders Port Crane, NY Edna & Dave Henrichson Fremont, NE. Several grand, great, great great grandchildren. Shirley's Children Gerry, Tom, Nancy, Jim, Mark, Jan, Joe, Kevin, and Todd. He will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019