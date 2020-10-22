Valerie Ann Greene
After years of struggling with pain and cancer, Valerie lost her hard fought battle on May 8, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and at the age of 2 she and her family moved to Phoenix where she grew up and eventually met and married the love of her life, Larry Greene. For many years Valerie worked at Safeway and Smith's Food. She enjoyed some great times traveling, camping, fishing and beautifying their Peoria home. Her greatest passion in life was caring for her dogs, of which there were many. Preceded in death by her husband (Larry Greene), Father (Donald Miller). Survived by her Mother (Carroll Woods), Sister (Michelle Dayton), Step-father (Max Shepherd) and Step-mother (Vernessa Miller). Valerie was a loving and caring person and will be missed by many. A small private service will be held at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred alongside her husband. We love you Valerie and miss you terribly. Condolences can be expressed at www.bestfuneralservices.com
.