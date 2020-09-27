Van Ray and Betty Martin



92 & 94 years, married 61 years, died on 8/30/20 and 9/8/20, respectively.



Van is predeceased by his parents John T. and Julia A. Martin, twin brothers Robert E. and John M. Martin. Survived by his sister Dora Lee Miles of Oklahoma City.



Betty is predeceased by her parents George H. and Florence A. Hanks, sister Charlotte Ross and brother George Hanks Jr.



Both Betty and Van were Texas natives and attended San Angelo High School together. After graduating from high school at 16, Van pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, and after a brief stint in the Navy, returned to complete his studies on the GI Bill. Betty graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in English Literature and minors in Spanish and History. What brilliant and accomplished people they both were!



Their paths crossed again some years later through Betty's friendship with Van's sister. Now reacquainted, Betty worked in New York City and Van visited often. They married in 1959 and made their way back to Texas where their children Lisa and Van Thomas were born. Betty taught high school English for several years while Van's career at Honeywell took the family from Texas to North Carolina and then back to Texas. In 1975, much to his liking, Van landed his final career assignment in the golf paradise of Phoenix. He retired from Honeywell in 1985 as Director of National/International Sales Accounts. Van worked for another two years on a new business venture partnership with Honeywell and Texaco, and then retired again in 1989.



Van loved golfing, barbequing (some mean ribs!) and was famous for his lemon meringue pie and oatmeal raisin cookies. Good-natured and fun loving, he was a perfect dad, grandpa and a favorite uncle. Betty enjoyed history club with her friends, as well as reading and gardening, especially her Texas roses. She loved all things that bloomed and feeding her hummingbirds at the kitchen window. We remember with fondness her voracious vocabulary, penchant for proper grammar and independent streak! They both enjoyed traveling in retirement, often spending the summer months in cooler climes in Colorado, Utah and northern AZ, where Van would golf and Betty would visit the local libraries. They spent several years working on their respective genealogies, traveling to research public records and visit newly discovered relations. They were generous, giving parents who instilled the importance of family and kindness. Devoted to each other and to their kids and grandkids - Lauren, Claire, Justin, Reece and Linsey - they attended basketball and soccer games, dance recitals, plays and musical concerts, and later expertly advised through nursing, business and medical school.



We will miss them every day. We are so indebted for the gifts they bestowed on us - endless love and support, plus a good dash of common sense. Lisa and Tom dearly miss stopping by on Sundays for coffee and conversation. Love you always & forever.



A heartfelt thanks to Ambiance for their loving caregiving. Family graveside services have been held at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. Memorial gifts can be directed to St. Mary's Food Bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store