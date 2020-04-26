|
Van "Ness" Irvine
Scottsdale - Southwest Airlines Captain Ness Irvine
Van "Ness" Irvine of Scottsdale, AZ was born June 21, 1953 in Massachusetts and died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Surprise, AZ.
The older of two sons of USAF Lt. Colonel (Ret) Challen and Lynn Irvine, Ness spent his early childhood living on military bases in Maine and New Mexico. His father's retirement brought the family to Arizona in 1960. Ness graduated in 1971 from Dysart High School in El Mirage, AZ. He entered the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Arizona State University in 1971 and graduated in 1975 with a degree in Business.
Ness followed in his father's footsteps entering Undergraduate Pilot Training at Williams Air Force Base (AFB), AZ in May of 1976. He earned his USAF wings in May of 1977. His first operational assignment was flying the A-7D at England AFB in Alexandria, LA. He was selected to attend and graduated from the challenging Fighter Weapons Instructor Course (equivalent of the Navy's Top Gun). After a few years at England AFB, Ness transitioned to the F-4. He was then assigned to Torréjon Air Base in Spain. While there, he converted to the F-16.
In the summer of 1984, Captain Irvine moved to Luke AFB in Glendale, AZ where he served as an Instructor Pilot, Scheduler, and Standardization Evaluation Pilot in the F-16. In 1986 he won the 'best of the best" award as the top pilot in the initial Long Rifle competition. (a nationwide competition of the best fighter pilots in the Air Force.)
On March 1, 1987 Major (select) Irvine joined the USAF Reserves at Luke AFB in the 302nd TFS. He accumulated more than 1,000 hours in the F-16 and continued to excel in fighter gunnery and bombing competitions. Lt. Colonel Ness Irvine flew his final F-16 flight on November 17, 1996.
On April 9, 1987 Ness began his career as a Southwest Airlines (SWA) pilot. From the very beginning, Ness so enjoyed flying at SWA that he wanted all his friends to come fly with him. He quickly became the go to person for anyone interested in and wanting to fly for SWA. He helped pilots from every background - military or civilian.
Ness upgraded to Captain on January 16, 1992 and continued his love of helping pilots. He talked to them everywhere to convince good-hearted and quality people that SWA was the best place in the world to work. Ness helped approximately 2,000 pilots get hired. He was never paid for what he did with respect to hiring. Ness did it because he loved people and loved Southwest Airlines.
Ness' passion for helping pilots and crew members did not stop with hiring. In 1995 he was selected to serve on the SWA Hotel Committee, today known as the Crew Accommodations Board (CAB). Ness served in that capacity for 23 years. He worked tirelessly to negotiate the best rates for Southwest Airlines and the best amenities for crewmembers. He was also chosen to join a select group of employees that met regularly with top management to keep them apprised of operational issues.
Ness was forced to stop flying in 2013 due to medical issues. He continued to serve on the CAB until he officially retired from SWA on June 20, 2018, with a total of 31 years of service and nearly 22,000 hours in the Boeing 737.
Few pilots have had the degree of positive impact that Ness Irvine did in his flying career. He was truly an outstanding fighter pilot. As an airline pilot, his love of his company and his fellow pilots was unmatched.
Ness is survived by his father, two sons, Brian of Tempe and Michael of Goodyear, his brother Miles (Patricia) of Corvallis, Oregon, and one granddaughter, Karli. He was preceded in death by his mother. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in the name of Van Ness Irvine.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020