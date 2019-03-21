Services
San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home - Queen Creek
21809 S Ellsworth Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 888-2682
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mesa - Varnum "Irv" B. Irvine 86, of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully in his home in Queen Creek, AZ on March 9, 2019. Irv was born on October 18, 1932 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Robert & Genevieve Irvine. He served as a pilot in the Air Force and received a B.A. from Michigan State and an M.B.A. from Arizona State. Irv was a successful financial planner and practiced in Mesa, AZ. He enjoyed physical activities such as golf, tennis and skiing. Irv was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and is survived by his daughter, Katie, son in law Jarrod Stelter and three grandchildren Kylie, Cole and Chase. The celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 2:00pm at San Tan Mountain View Mortuary on 21809 S. Ellsworth Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Howe Military Academy, P.O. Box 240, 5755 North S.R. 9 Howe, IN 46746 or , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019
