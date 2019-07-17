Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Veda M. Schwerd


1948 - 2019
Veda M. Schwerd Obituary
Veda M. Schwerd

Glendale - Veda M. Schwerd passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019.

She was born on April 29, 1948 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to the late Ernest and Vera Phillips.

Veda married Charles Schwerd on June 12, 1965.

She is survived by her husband Chuck, daughter Julie, son Charles Wade, three siblings David Phillips, Geneva Phillips & Linda Phillips and three grandchildren Dennis Schwerd, Andrew Olson & Joel Schwerd.

In addition to her parents Veda was preceded in death by a son Todd and brother Delbert.

Family and friends are invited to viewing on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3-5PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019
