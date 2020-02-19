|
|
Veida Ruth Lewis
Phoenix -
Veida Lewis, 94 passed away on February 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Veida was born on July 27, 1925 to Ruth and John Stimson in Lubbock Texas. Following her mother's death in 1932, Veida was raised by her father and devoted Aunts. After graduating high school, she attended Texas Tech, was married and had three beautiful children. In 1952, Veida's family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she quickly developed many wonderful friendships and became involved in her passion for volunteer work; serving with the Jr. League of Phoenix, her church and her children's schools. Veida's talents were many, enjoying needle work, painting with water colors and sketching. Throughout her life, she believed her three children were her greatest legacy, often saying "all of my kids are talented, smart, beautiful and gifted." Veida will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her children; Jessica Christensen (Mac), John Lewis (Valerie), Julie Kyle and her granddaughters Sarah Kyle and Megan Lewis.
In celebration of Veida's life, please join a gathering of her family and friends: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 am; Phoenix City Grille - 5816 N. 16th Street, Phoenix.
"There are many rooms in my Father's house. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you so that you will always be with Me, where I am." - John 14:2-3 (NLT)
Please visit www.LakeshoreMort.com to share memories with Veida's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020