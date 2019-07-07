Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
909 W. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velia Renteria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velia Gomez Renteria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velia Gomez Renteria Obituary
Velia Gomez Renteria

- - Beloved Velia Renteria "Hita", wife of Efren Renteria passed July 1, 2019. Mother of 4, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 909 W. Washington Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now