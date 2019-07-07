|
|
Velia Gomez Renteria
- - Beloved Velia Renteria "Hita", wife of Efren Renteria passed July 1, 2019. Mother of 4, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 909 W. Washington Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019