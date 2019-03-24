Velo Virginia Wilson Oliver



Phoenix - Velo Virginia Wilson Oliver, AKA "Grammie" and "Aunt Bebo", at 78 years of age passed away on Tuesday morning March 19, 2019. She passed in her sleep peacefully after battling dementia for years. Velo was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Starting at age 11, she was most well known for being a carhop at her father's drive-in grill, Doyle's Grill; serving burgers and fries to the truckers and the residents of the small town of Middlesboro. That was a wonderful time in her life and the memories that she held onto the longest as her mind faded away. Her family moved to Arizona around age 19. She attended ASU and graduated with an accounting degree. She went onto work at APS and became a CPA, all while raising a child as a single mother. She hugged everyone she met, even if she didn't know them. Velo loved the uniqueness of her name. Rearrange the letters to make the word Love. Also, "Velo" means Bicycle in French. Her greatest passion was her daughter and granddaughters; she would do ANYTHING for them. Velo is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Keith Wilson; mother, Mossie Ruth Mason Wilson; father, Doyle Wesley Wilson; and also by her life partner, Evelyn Suffecool. All were calling her home in those last days. She is survived by her daughter, Louisa Mae Oliver Ward; Granddaughters, Alexandra and Anastasia; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 nieces, Jackie Wilson and Debbie Wilson. Prior to her death, when she still had her memory, she wrote a Thank You to many people that touched her life: all of her friends, teachers, co-workers, family and unknown people that touched her life with hugs. In her words "The biggest Thank You goes to my daughter, Louisa Mae, for spending all of those mornings walking and sharing our lives together. The love of a daughter and mother that went beyond relatives to being best friends." In Velo's honor, services will be held at Green Acres Chapel of Light (401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257) on Sat. March 30, 2019, Visitation 10 am and Service at 11 am. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary