Velvalee Cluff
Mesa - Velvalee Cluff was called home on July 31st 2020 in Mesa, AZ. She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Eva as well as her Sister Beatrice Still. She is survived by her husband Wayne, her son Rick and daughter in law Terri, her son Mark and daughter in law Elizabeth and her son Greg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Cluff, Ryan Cluff, Josh Cluff, Marisa Heckman, Emily Cluff and David Cluff as well as her 2 great grandchildren Keaton and Braedon.
Velvalee led an active life that included being of service to her family, many friends and to her church. She found joy in making things beautiful, she was an incredible artist and a talented painter, sewer and decorator. Her artistic ability even found a home in the annual Easter pageant that was held at the Mesa Temple grounds, where you can see her work displayed on the stage in the props that were used as well as the some of the flags that were sewn. She was always doing something for somebody else, whether it was for her kids, her grandkids, her great grandkids or her friends, she was always there for whenever a helping hand was needed. She was beautiful inside and out and was always an example to her family. She had an abiding testimony in her Savior and would always be found every morning dedicating her time to studying her scriptures and was ever prayerful in her daily life. The love she had for her family was immeasurable, she has touched each one of us in her own special way and we are all better because of it. We will miss her every day.
Due to the pandemic that is happening, the family will be having a private memorial service at this time. Please feel free to send condolences or share your memories of her. For more information and to receive the zoom link to see the service please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com
