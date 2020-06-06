Vena L. Holland



Vena L. Holland, age 88, entered into eternal life May 28, 2020, while living in the home of her daughter Jennifer, where she received loving care in her final days. Born May 26, 1932 in Lewis, Kansas to her late parents Olav and Hazel Weese, she married her beloved husband of 44 years, Clifford Holland, in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1994. She lived for over 20 years at Sun City Grand where she enjoyed the company of many friends and neighbors.



Vena was preceded in death by six brothers, four sisters, and one granddaughter, Megan; survived by sister Betty Hemphill (Dwane), sons Terry (Judy), Scott (Dina), daughters Jennifer Holland, Jan Hailey (Eric), foster daughters, Bonnie Heroux and Carol Danyus, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She treasured her relationships with Cliff's late parents Elmore and Leona Holland and all of the members of the extended Weese and Holland families.



Vena was a devoted Christian and served as a spiritual leader, and a musician/singer in the King's Daughters performing group. Over the years she was a successful entrepreneur and an elder caregiver. A celebrated cook and entertainer, her home was always open and her table set for any and all family, friends and neighbors. She was caring, generous and loving to everyone she met. Vena was a sharp dresser, particular about her hair and appearance; a beautiful woman with a lovely smile and always adorned with a pair of big, bold earrings.



The family held a private burial in Payson, Arizona where Vena was laid to rest alongside Clifford. A memorial service will be announced and held at a future date in Arizona when family members and others are able to travel and attend safely.









