Vera Ann Berkshire
Logansport, IN - Vera Ann Berkshire, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away from a long illness on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in her hometown of Logansport, IN. Vera was preceded in death by Don, her husband of 60 years, who passed away in 2011.
Vera was an active member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church, volunteering in the office and for a variety of the church's community groups. The St. Bridget's community warmly welcomed Vera and Don when they arrived in 1994, and it was there they found their second hometown. Their retirement years were active and joyful thanks to the parish and the friendships made there.
Vera's health slowly declined after losing Don, and her family chose to take her back to her hometown for her final days. Vera was known for her fabulous desserts, her beautiful counted cross-stitch artwork, her generosity, and her quick wit.
Vera is survived by her three children: Jeff Berkshire and his wife Susan of Canton, GA; Melissa Berkshire of Chicago, IL; and Liz Guinan and her husband Tom of Chapel Hill, NC (formerly Scottsdale, AZ). Also surviving are Vera's two grand-daughters, who she loved dearly, Mea Cole Tefka of New York, NY, and Rebecca Berkshire of Canton, GA.
The family will hold a funeral mass in Logansport, IN at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019