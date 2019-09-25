|
Vera Hawkinson
Phoenix - Vera Ludmila Verner Hawkinson, 84, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed on to heaven on September 11, 2019 in Munds Park, Arizona. Vera was born on November 21, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Vera graduated from Monroe High School in 1953. Vera married Wayne Hawkinson on October 3, 1964. Vera and Wayne moved to Phoenix in 1972 and became local business owners launching Tiger Plumbing and Vera's Laundromat. Vera was active in the La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Paradise Valley Recreational Softball League, Phoenix Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors Association, and participated in a women's auxiliary group of the El Zaribah Shrine. Vera loved to travel and play cards, especially Skip-Bo. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Mark) Belanger, Karen Hawkinson, Glen (Erin) Hawkinson and Linda Wilson, and six grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Wayne, as well as her brothers Miroslav and Jaroslav Verner, and her parents, Frank and Ludmila Verner. Vera was a kind, generous and loving wife, mother and "Babi" and will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, September 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service in her honor will be held on September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church on 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona with a reception following at the church. Afterwards, all are invited to a graveside service at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery on 2300 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Vera Hawkinson's name to the Arizona Humane Society, the El Zaribah Temple or . Please go to www.ShadowMountainMortuary.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019