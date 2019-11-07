|
Vera "Fern" Livingston
Tempe - Vera "Fern" Livingston was born in Vinita, OK on 08/14/1926 and passed away on 10/31/2019 while in hospice care at home in Tempe, AZ. Fern was the daughter of Elmer H Knight and Oma Quick Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur L Livingston, her brothers, Lloyd Knight and Leonard Knight both of Grove, OK; and sisters Faye Hiebsch of Salem, OR, Esther Bender of Romoland, CA and Margilee Knight of Cherryvale, KS. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Curry, Tempe, AZ and stepson, Rick Livingston, Williams, AZ. Fern was two weeks old when her family moved from Oklahoma to a farm outside Cherryvale, KS where she was raised. A people-person all her life, she left the farm for town as soon as possible. She worked as a bookkeeper at a truck stop in Coffeyville, KS until she married her second husband, Art, and relocated to Phoenix in 1964. In Phoenix, Fern worked for Ed Post Realty (later Coldwell Banker) as a salesperson and later as a property manager until she retired at 70. Fern was a member of Ladies Oriental Shrine and was the local organization's leader in 1992. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile and the Jesterettes, all supporters of ®. Fern and Art had many fun years of socializing and traveling with their Shriner friends. She had a smile that would light up the room and she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the El Zaribah Shrine Transportation Fund which provides transportation for a child and one parent to the various ®. The address is 552 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. A memorial service is scheduled for November 24 at 3:00 p.m. at El Zaribah Shrine Center at the same address, reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019