Vera Sutton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Sutton

Mesa - Vera Sutton passed away on May 16, 2020 in Mesa AZ at the age of 94. A resident of Mesa since 1987, Vera is survived by her daughters, Glynda and Patricia, her Granddaughter Anna, and Great Granddaughter Emily Grace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved