Vera Sutton
Mesa - Vera Sutton passed away on May 16, 2020 in Mesa AZ at the age of 94. A resident of Mesa since 1987, Vera is survived by her daughters, Glynda and Patricia, her Granddaughter Anna, and Great Granddaughter Emily Grace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 28, 2020.