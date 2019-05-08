|
|
Vera (McGee) Therrien
Scottsdale - Vera (McGee) Therrien, passed away at 95 on April 24, 2019. Born in Folkestone, England 1924. She saw the battles of WW II firsthand, with bombs dropping on her in London. She got involved in the war effort by being a Girl Guide. She later emigrated to America.
Beloved mother and kind friend to many. She was quick-witted and enjoyed being active and independent. A voracious reader, terrific card player, lover of board games; she was a dancer and loved to have fun and socialize. Enjoying good food, travel, music of all kinds. An animal lover and devoted grandmother to all her four-legged grandchildren. But her true love was the joy of the ocean. Especially, her beloved beach Siesta Key, FL. Where for many years she swam, walked, laughed and loved while enjoying nature's spectacular sunsets. A joy to be with she will be forever missed by her surviving children Robert,Elizabeth and Linda (Ken). A celebration of life will be held on Siesta Key Sarasota, Florida.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019