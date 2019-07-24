|
|
Vera V. Chesney
Mesa, AZ - Mc Chesney, Vera V. (Persi), age 105, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River, NJ. Born in Trenton to Genaro and Maryann Zarrilli, she was the youngest of 8 children. She attended the Trenton Schools and was a graduate of the first graduating class of the Trenton Normal School in 1934 in Hillwood Lakes, NJ. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Trenton, Toms River, Norfolk, Virginia, Terra Haute, Indiana and Mesa, Arizona, where she retired as the Director of Library Services. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1948 from Indiana State Teacher's College. She went on to earn two Masters Degrees, one in Elementary Education and the second in Library Science.
She was a charter member, and first President, of the Mesa Chapter of PEO, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Arizona.
She was predeceased by her husband Vernon Mc Chesney (1994). She was the loving aunt of Melindo Persi and his wife Maureen, Gary Zarrilli and his wife Roseann, Richard Zarrilli and his wife Shirley, Maria Smeltzer, Margaret Constantino, and several grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces and one great-great grandnephew.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Friends may visit prior to the service from 4-6:30pm. Entombment will be in Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019