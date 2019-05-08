|
Verene Christina Mongeau
Mesa - Verene Christina Mongeau, 85, died unexpectedly April 29, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born April 4, 1934 in North Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Hildegard Sattler.
Verene graduated from Marycliff High School in Spokane, Washington. Verene enjoyed an active lifestyle with hobbies in music and singing and careers in design and real estate while living across the United States from Washington, Arkansas, New Mexico, Massachusetts, and Florida. She lived in Anchorage, Alaska for over 25 years before moving to Mesa.
She is survived by her sister, Darlene (Sattler) Bowe, son Timothy Farrell, daughters Cynde Farrell, Heidi Farrell, Christina Farrell and Lorraine (Farrell) Cady, as well as six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mongeau, brother John Sattler and her son, Thomas Robert Farrell.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019