Verna Bowling Butler
Verna Bowling Butler was born on July 10, 1915 in Sneedville, Texas. She was the fourth of seven sisters and there were also four brothers in the Bowling family. She was educated in a small school in Stecker, Oklahoma, before moving to Arizona at 19, in 1935. Aunt Verna was trained in office management, at Lampson College in Phoenix, Arizona. She worked many years at Phoenix Motor Supply Company on North Central Avenue. Aunt Verna survived her husband's and often felt the reason she lived to be 104 was because she had no children. All her sisters had children and they died around 90 years of age. Verna leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who loved her dearly. Verna was able to visit and recall many things until the last days of her life. She died in a rest home in East Mesa on December 12, 2019. There will be no services for her passing as she has been rewarded throughout her life by the service and love she gave to others. We all loved you Aunt Verna.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019