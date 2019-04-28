Services
Verna Jean McKervey


Verna Jean McKervey

Glendale - Verna Jean McKervey born on Dec. 24, 1935 in Cheboygan Michigan, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at the age of 83 in Glendale, AZ.

Verna lived her life as a faithful Catholic, a devoted mother to her 6 children. She spent her life as a dedicated nurse for the elderly and children.

Verna will be missed by her sister Beatrice Terrian, her 6 children (Sandy, Suzie, Brian, Cathy, Eva, Scott), 19 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, and will forever be in our hearts.

Celebration services will be held May 6th, 2019 at 1:00 at LifeStream, 13617 N. 55th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85304
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
