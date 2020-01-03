|
Vernal Sessions
Mesa - Vernal Sessions, 81, of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Although we are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, we are rejoicing in the knowledge that he is enjoying a reunion with other family members.
Vernal was born on October 20, 1938 in Afton, Wyoming to Marvin Sessions and Veda Stoker Sessions. He graduated from Star Valley High School in 1956 and attended Utah State University where he earned his MBA in 1962.
It is there he met the love of his life, Sally Ann Huber, on a blind date. After a 3 year courtship, the couple married on December 22, 1960 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Shortly after the couple received their degrees in their chosen fields, they then moved to Arizona where they lived for the next 52 years. They lived in Fort Huachuca, Phoenix, and finally Mesa.
Vernal worked for several companies during his career as a financial planner, and retired from Wells Fargo Securities. Even during his retirement, Vernal could be found at 6am at his desk at home checking the status of the stock market. In his free time, Vernal enjoyed hunting deer and elk, as well as fishing for trout and salmon.
Vernal was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in various church callings throughout his life. He loved the Savior and had a strong testimony of the gospel. He lived the life of service to others. He followed the Savior's command to "Feed my sheep".
Vernal is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Huber Sessions, his 3 brothers, Noel, Alan, and Quinn from Wyoming. He is also survived by his 4 children: Dean (Danette) Sessions, Mark (Janet) Sessions, Jill (Richard) Woolf, and Lee Sessions. Vernal felt very blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Perry Sessions and Veda Emily Stoker Sessions.
Services will be held in Vernal's honor on January 10, 2020 at 11am, preceded by a visitation at 10am at the LDS Stake Center, 1550 N Val Vista Dr 85213. Interment at the City of Mesa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the humanitarian organization of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020