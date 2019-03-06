|
|
Vernelle Brazeal-Corkum
Chandler - Vernelle Fisher was born on August 31,1928 in Rae MO to Paul and Alice Fisher. She had 2 brothers, Cabell and Paul.Vernelle was raised by a single mother in Shenandoah, IA. She graduated valedictorian and worked for the local newspaper as their society editor.She married Willard Ray (Bill) Brazeal in 1947. Bill and Vernelle moved to Columbus, NE where Linda Rae was born to them. Later the family moved to Alliance NE. Barbara Jo was added to the family, then Alyce Ann and Gloria Kay. She worked at the local bank as a teller. She was involved in church and women's activities. Due to a job change, Bill moved the family to Scottsbluff, NE. In only 18 months Bill was promoted and uprooted the family to Denver,CO. Vernelle was gifted with a loving and cheerful character. She was a born hostess and the home was a welcoming place. She was actively involved in Christian Women's Ministry and music ministry and in each of her 4 daughter's lives.She began working in the medical/dental field. Vernelle was the heart and soul of the family as Bill's work demanded so much travel.After retiring, the family built a mountain home known as "The Rock". This would be the family gathering place for many family celebrations, especially Christmas. She and Bill moved to Steamboat Springs in 1982. They moved Vernelle's mother into their home where she cared for her mom until her death.After a final retirement, Bill and Vernelle moved back to "The Rock". They continued to be active in church and Christian activites. She and Bill also spent much time visiting children, grandchildren and enjoyed traveling. In 2000, Vernelle met a gentleman named Loring Corkum. They were married in April of 2001.They bought an RV and loved traveling.Vernelle and Loring were married 18 years. She was reborn into heaven to be with her Savior on February 27, 2019.She is survived by Loring Corkum, her husband, 4 daughters, 3 son-in-laws, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.To God be the Glory. A memorial will be held at First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes on March 7th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes: Missions 9535 E. Riggs Rd Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 480-895-1088
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019