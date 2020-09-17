Vernetta Marlene 'Marti' Green



Vernetta Marlene 'Marti' Green, 86, was born on October 6, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska to Irvin Underwood and Harriett Webb. She peacefully departed this earthly life while at home on September 12, 2020.



Marti was a faith-filled, God-fearing, Christian woman who lived life accordingly. She enjoyed the pleasures of life with the love of family and friends, and being active in church—as a young child she attended Salem Baptist and Pilgrim Baptist churches in Omaha and later joined New Hope in 1981 and Gideon Missionary Baptist from 2006 to present.



She grew up in Omaha attending Omaha Public Elementary and Tech High School.



While living in Omaha, she met her cherished soulmate, the man who forever put a sparkle in her eye, Carl C. Green. They married on May 19, 1962, and with Kenny and Karen Gray, they began a beautiful life journey together for the next 58 years. With Carl serving in the U.S. Air Force, they began their world travels right away. The first tour was to the United Kingdom where, in 1963, they welcomed a son, Karl Edward Green. Over the years they would be stationed in many places to include England and Spain, and stateside in California, New Mexico, and Arizona. In 1973, Carl and Marti chose to set roots in Arizona. She earned a degree in Library Science at Glendale College and began her career as a librarian. She would retire in 1995, with the last 10 years of her career as Head Librarian with the Cartwright School District. During her time with Cartwright School District she became a member of B.A.G.S (Beta Alpha Gamma Sorority) a culmination of various Sorority Sisters, and she enjoyed the time spent with these ladies at their monthly gatherings.



Mom devoted her love and time to seeing her kids and their families as often as she could. She was able to see Karen and Karl Edward's families almost daily as they also lived in Arizona. Kenny was settled in Texas and since most of his kids lived there, Dad and Mom would take a trip there several times a year. Mom loved the big gatherings and there were plenty over holidays as well as the celebration of Dad and Mom's 50th wedding anniversary. Time spent surrounded by family brought her incredible joy. Mom loved "holding court", as son, Kenny, would say, and with everyone gathered around, there would be more love and laughter filling the room than the walls could hold.



In the last couple years, as her health began to decline, traveling was too difficult. Karen moved in with Mom and Dad to help with anything they needed and the grandkids would get by to see them whenever they could. During this time, she kept weekly visits over the phone and through FaceTime in order to 'see' everyone. Though she held the hope that one day she would be well enough to make it for another family gathering in Texas, it was not to be; as God saw the road ahead getting more and more difficult for Mom, He decided to bring His angel home.



She was welcomed home by grandmother, Bessie James; uncle, Emmett James; father, Irvin Underwood; mother, Harriett Webb; sister, Vicki Webb; brother, Irvin Underwood, Jr.; son, Karl Edward Green; and daughter, Rebecca Gray.



Marti leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband of 58 years, Carl C. Green; Son, Kenneth (Wendy) Gray of Killeen, Texas; Daughter, Karen Russell of Peoria, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Timber Green of Arizona; Brother, Terry (Trish) Underwood of Omaha, Nebraska; Cousins, Emmett 'Snookie' James of Michigan; and Claudia Jones of Oak Park, Michigan.



Six loving grandchildren: LaTashia (Warren) Orr, Marcus (Nikki) Gray, Travis (Jacy) Gray, LaTrisha Gray, Marlayna Russell, and Robert Green; 14 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren.



Due to COVID19 concerns, Memorial services will be held virtually on Saturday, September 19th at 12 pm, Pacific Standard Time, by and through Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 12763 W Grand Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374. Live streaming through Gideon MBC FaceBook page and the Live Streaming will be uploaded to YouTube at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. John R. Powell, pastor.



Preston Funeral Home is serving the family. Flowers/Condolences may be sent to Preston Funeral Home, 3800 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041.









