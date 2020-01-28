|
Vernon Franklin Salmon Sr.
Glendale - Vernon Franklin Salmon Sr., 92, passed away peacefully in his home at Glencroft Senior Living on January 19, 2020. Vernon was born on March 9, 1927, in Memphis, Tennessee to Gus Carrol Salmon and Mabel Elois Free. Vernon served in the United States Army between 1945 and 1947. He met his wife of 71 years, Doris Clara Robinson, at a dance class in Oakland, California in 1948. He worked in management for JCPenney for 35 years. After retirement, Vernon called Bingo at the Glendale Adult Center and was President of the Travel Club. He was President of the H.C.S.C., an organization of the retired associates of the JCPenney Company. He also called Bingo at the Glencroft Senior Living Community. He is survived by his wife Doris, sister Beverly Brooks, sister-in-law Mickie Salmon, children Judy O'Clair, Linda Christophel (Gerald), Vernon Salmon Jr. (Brenda), grandchildren Shelly Brewer, Robert Bovee, Kimberly Clark, Brandon Salmon, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry since 1963. And, between 1974 and 1986, was a member of the Shriners. Viewing and graveside services will be held at 1 PM and 2 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home and Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave., Glendale, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020