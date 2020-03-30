|
|
Vernon L. Higginbotham
Tempe - Dr. Vernon Leroy Higginbotham, a retired educator, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at Friendship Village, Tempe, Arizona, at the age of 100. Vernon was born in Decker, Michigan, on November 1, 1919, the first child of Roy and Sarah Higginbotham. He grew up in St. Charles, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University (then Teachers' College) at Mount Pleasant, where he met his late wife, Elsa A. (Shull) Higginbotham, also a teacher.
The Higginbothams moved to Phoenix in 1942 for health reasons (Vernon attributed his and Elsa's longevity to that felicitous move to the Arizona climate). He worked for the U.S. Postal Service while completing his Master's degree at Arizona State University, and then began a teaching career that included Phoenix Technical and Phoenix Union High Schools, and Mesa Community College where he was head of the Reading department at his retirement. He earned a Doctorate in Education from Pacific States University, with a focus on remedial and developmental reading.
Vernon and Elsa were both theatre enthusiasts and racial and social justice activists. They were active in what was then The Phoenix Little Theatre (now The Phoenix Theatre Company), the Fellowship of Reconciliation, and the United Nations Association, among many others. They were members of Encanto Community Church, United Church of Christ (UCC), Phoenix, throughout their Arizona lifetimes, and UCC activists at the regional and national levels.
Vernon is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, the Revs. Elice Higginbotham and Max Surjadinata of New York City; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Sarah Sidar and Matthew Poblador, and three great-grandchildren, Paolo Agüero Sidar, and James Maximus and Elice Poblador of Springfield, VA; his niece and nephews Patricia L. Sands of Saginaw, Michigan, and Daniel and Michael Vrable, along with his great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved companion and sweetheart, fellow retired teacher and Friendship Village resident Carol Goewey. His daughter remembers him as "a real sweetie, a true gentleman, a beloved teacher, a man of deep and sustaining faith, and the world's best father." Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020