Vernon Lyle Jensen
Phoenix - Vernon Lyle Jensen, 92, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kindhearted man who loved the Lord and had a heart of service for others. He taught High School Biology for 35 years at PVHS and acquired a master Gardner's certificate after retirement. This afforded him to become a consultant for the Botanical Garden in Phoenix. His woodworking skills were appreciated by his family and friends as he blessed them with handmade toys, shelves, and furniture. His summers were spent with his wife at their cabin In Forrest Lakes where he grew a garden every year. He was a deacon at North Phoenix Baptist Church for 40 years and was very diligent about visiting the homebound in the church. He is survived by his wife Janet of 47 years, his five children Christine, Peter, Joel, Jesse, and Andrea. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020