Vernon Stephan



Phoenix - Vernon "Vern" Stephan, 71, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on September 5, 2020. Vern was the second of four children born to Roy and Arvilla Stephan in Sioux City, Iowa. Vern worked in the transportation industry as a truck driver and spent the majority of his career at Shamrock Foods Company, where he worked for 24 years before retiring in 2011. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Arvilla Stephan, and survived by his three children: Heather Fields, Andrea Stephan, Tara Stephan and son in law Dan Mistarka; ex-wife and friend Carlane Stephan; two brothers, LeRoy and Joe Stephan; sister Trudi and husband Hugh Ruebush; three Grandsons Malik Hooper, Ty Hooper, Tristan Hopkins and Granddaughter Kyna Stephan. A celebration of life party is being planned. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Vern's name to Amputee Coalition, Boots for Our Troops Foundation or Pets for Vets.









