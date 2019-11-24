Resources
Buckeye - Age 62, of Buckeye, AZ, Vicki unexpectedly passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1957. She was the beautiful wife of Gary Herring. She was the daughter of Robert and Martha Jane Shoobridge. Vicki was a devoted wife, and mother who loved her children very much. Survivors: In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her two children, Amy J Stewart and Matthew Peck (Angie Peck), brother, Richard Shoobridge (Kathy Shoobridge), two sisters, Rebecca Schlagel (Terry Schlagel) and Deborah Mullins (Jay Mullins), loving grandmother of Zach Lane, Alisha Lane, Shea Burkhart, Mia Peck and Chloe Peck and her Mercy Connection & Bible Healing Oils Family. There will be a private celebration of life with her family. Vicki was an incredible person who dedicated her life to God, and was extremely passionate about giving back to the community. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.MercyConnection.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
