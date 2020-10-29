1/1
Vicki Lauden Mueller
Vicki Lauden Mueller

Scottsdale - Vicki Lauden Mueller, 49, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on October 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by family. Vicki was born March 10, 1971 in St. Louis, MO, and is survived by her parents, Judith and Kent Mueller, Paradise Valley AZ, sister Sally Forster (Karl), Paradise Valley AZ, and brother Daniel Mueller (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, AZ, and two nieces Kristine Forster and Jocelyn Mueller of Scottsdale. In addition, she has an aunt, uncle and numerous cousins in her home town of St. Louis, MO.

Vicki earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and English Literature from Arizona State University in 1993, and began her career in the early formation of the computer software industry, becoming an Office Manager for Mastersoft, Inc, Adobe Systems, and then Lockstep Systems. After Lockstep, she became an independent consultant for several companies, performing Office Manager functions as well as IT and computer support.

Vicki was an avid bowler, and loved to spend time with family and friends, as well as travel with her buddy Clyde to foreign destinations, often with friends and families of her friends.

Visitation for all will be at Messingers Indian School Mortuary on Thursday November 5, 2020, from 2pm to 7pm. A Memorial Service for the immediate family will be held November 6, 2020 at Scottsdale Bible Church, followed by entombment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale AZ.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
