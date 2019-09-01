|
Vicki Lynn Nowaczyk, 57, of Scottsdale, passed into our Lord's hands on Tuesday July 30, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church at 10755 N. 124th St. in Scottsdale.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 am at the conclusion of the Rosary with Father Christopher Gossen of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in Glendale presiding. A reception will immediately follow in the church's Parish Center. Arrangements are by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Vicki was born Sept. 24th, 1961 in San Jose, CA to Herman and Janet Niedens. She graduated from Shadow Mountain High School in 1979, where she fell in love with her future husband, Joe Nowaczyk. Vicki and Joe were married in 1981 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Phoenix. Vicki served her family as a homemaker and mother for the duration of her adult life. In addition to her devotion to her family, she passionately served the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Bernard of Clairvaux as an instructional team member of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). Prior to becoming a parishioner of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Vicki also volunteered in several capacities at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona. She received a Certificate of Diploma with Honors in Medical Billing and Coding from Sanford-Brown College.
Vicki is preceded in death by her father, Herman Louis Niedens and more recently, her mother, Janet Lee Niedens. Vicki is survived by her husband of 38 years, Joseph Nowaczyk, her two sons, Nicholas (Krista) and Aaron (Amanda) Nowaczyk, her siblings, Bret, Rick, and Gail Niedens, and her three grandchildren, Hunter, James, and Audrey Nowaczyk.
Memorials may be given to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona.
Vicki's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the many family members and friends that have reached out to help in her family's time of need. Additional gratitude is extended to the parishioners, staff, and clergy at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, as well as the ER/ICU staff at Honor Health Shea Medical Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019