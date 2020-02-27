|
|
Vickie Lee Saenz
It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie Lee Saenz announces her passing on February 18th 2020 at the age of 70 in Phoenix, Arizona. Vickie was born in Salina, Kansas to Harlan and Leona Werhan and when she was a child her family relocated to Arizona where she lived for most of her life. She graduated with highest distinction from Phoenix College with a degree in legal assisting and then embarked on a long career in social service, working for the Arizona Department of Economic Security. A fitting choice as Vickie had a great passion for helping those in need and a love of children. Vickie is survived by her children Megan Saenz and Glen Stecher, her 8 grandchildren, and her beloved orange tabby named Freckles. If you knew Vickie, you know that her life was defined by compassion, perseverance, and a love for grace and beauty. Her light has faded but the world, though seemingly dimmer, shines more brightly through her posterity. A celebration of Vickie's life will be held at 1:00 pm on March 8th, 2020 at Ramada 1 in Sahuaro Ranch Park, 9802 N 59th Ave in Glendale, Arizona. Those who wish to honor Vickie's life are encouraged to make donations in her name to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020