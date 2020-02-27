Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Ramada 1 in Sahuaro Ranch Park
9802 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Lee Saenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Lee Saenz Obituary
Vickie Lee Saenz

It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie Lee Saenz announces her passing on February 18th 2020 at the age of 70 in Phoenix, Arizona. Vickie was born in Salina, Kansas to Harlan and Leona Werhan and when she was a child her family relocated to Arizona where she lived for most of her life. She graduated with highest distinction from Phoenix College with a degree in legal assisting and then embarked on a long career in social service, working for the Arizona Department of Economic Security. A fitting choice as Vickie had a great passion for helping those in need and a love of children. Vickie is survived by her children Megan Saenz and Glen Stecher, her 8 grandchildren, and her beloved orange tabby named Freckles. If you knew Vickie, you know that her life was defined by compassion, perseverance, and a love for grace and beauty. Her light has faded but the world, though seemingly dimmer, shines more brightly through her posterity. A celebration of Vickie's life will be held at 1:00 pm on March 8th, 2020 at Ramada 1 in Sahuaro Ranch Park, 9802 N 59th Ave in Glendale, Arizona. Those who wish to honor Vickie's life are encouraged to make donations in her name to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -