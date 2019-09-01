|
Vicky Ann Mason (Wilkinson) was born on October 7, 1959 at the Southside Hospital in Mesa, AZ. She passed away at age 59 on August 26, 2019 at her residence in Little Rock, Arkansas. Vicky was the daughter of Harry & Shirley Wilkinson of Chandler, AZ. Shirley passed in January of this year. Vicky is also survived by her older sister, Tracey Wilkinson. Vicky was the loving wife of Richard "Rick" Mason for nearly 29 years, having married in 2009 on September 7th. Upon their marriage, Vicky had three bonus children, Jacquie, Jenny, and Joey. In September 2002, Vicky and Rick welcomed their son, Chandler K. Mason.
Vicky graduated Chandler High School in 1977, having attended Chandler schools throughout her elementary and high school years. She participated in band and sports activities. She attended Mesa Community College and the University of Arizona. Vicky was a member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, a Mason youth service organization.
Vicky was an incredibly kind, generous, and gentle soul. She was also an adventurer. Vicky rafted through the Grand Canyon, skied cross country in Colorado, parachuted from an airplane on multiple occasions and had been a certified scuba diver. Vicky obtained her cosmetology license and later her aesthetician license. Her professional passion was fashion design.
Vicky started working for Dillard's in October of 1984, previously having worked for Diamond's which was sold to Dillard's by Dayton-Hudson. She started her career in Arizona and was asked to provide training and mentorship to multiple members of the Dillard family, as they began their careers with the company. In 2000, Vicky was offered the opportunity to move to Little Rock where the company headquarters are located. They were starting a new brand out of Paris, Daniel Cremieux, French luxury menswear line. She became the Design Coordinator & Divisional Merchandise Manager, working closely with both Daniel Cremieux and his son. During Vicky's tenure with the company, she frequently traveled in one of the company jets with Dillard's Executives. Her career had her traveling throughout the world: France, Italy, Sri Lanka, India, Hong Kong, China, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Philippines, Vietnam, El Salvador, and Mexico. Vicky traveled multiple times a year to New York City and to Paris, France. In February 2018, after more than three decades, a decision was made that Vicky's long and remarkable career at Dillard's would be over.
Soon after Vicky's departure from Dillard's, she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. She faced the rapidly progressing disease bravely and most often with a smile on her face. Her husband, Rick, and son, Chandler, provided care and love throughout her journey. They received assistance and support from the ALS Association - Arkansas Chapter.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Bueler Mortuary, 14 W Hulet Dr, Chandler, Arizona, 85225. We welcome and appreciate the opportunity for you to share your stories and fond memories of Vicky. Donations in Vicky's honor may be made to the ALS Association - Arkansas Chapter at 479-270-2900 or ALS-Arkansas.org.
