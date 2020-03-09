|
Victor Hugh Daniel
Victor Hugh Daniel passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou after 67 years of a loving marriage. He is survived by his children Mike, Pat, Terri, Tom and 4 grandchildren. An honest man of integrity, he was always rich in friends. The places he lived - Douglas, Alpine, San Pedro de las Cuevas and Bloomfield House were blessed with his sense of community. He gladly served in many ways including in the Kiwanis and Elks Clubs, as Boy Scout Troop Leader, on the boards of Water Companies, the Chamber of Commerce, The Heart Ball, and as President of the Fishing Association. His generosity, skills, humor and kindness will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020